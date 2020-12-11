A disabled West Lafayette woman has filed a lawsuit against Lafayette Housing Authority alleging that her federal subsidy has been wrongly terminated.
Sheila A. Spence, 57, of the 1600 block of East 600 North, is disabled and has been living in her subsidized home since 2010, according to the lawsuit, which does not describe her disability.
Because she is disabled and unable to work, Spence has relied on subsidized housing for 27 years, the court records say. The federal program contributes $484 to Spence's monthly rent.
On Jan. 28, 2018, Spence "went to a local motel where her son and several of his friends were present ... and, after an altercation from which she felt she could not escape due to her disability and age, pepper sprayed the occupants of the room," the lawsuit says. She was arrested and charged with one felony count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and three counts of battery resulting in bodily injury.
On Feb. 13, 2019, Spence pleaded guilty to the criminal recklessness charge as a misdemeanor, and the three battery counts were dropped. She was sentenced to unsupervised probation and 365 days, which the judge suspended.
Then she was notified in a termination letter on Aug. 28 of this year that she had violated weapons-offense and violence rules.
Spence appealed that determination and, despite a Zoom hearing with her attorney, Dustin House of Indiana Legal Services, and another appeal, the hearing officer found that Spence violated policy "by engaging in violent criminal activity" and upheld the Nov. 30 termination date.
Spence and the Lafayette Housing Authority agreed on Dec. 3 that "defendant would continue to pay Spence's voucher amount for the duration of this judicial review," according to the document.
"Spence has limited income and is unable to afford decent, safe and sanitary housing," the lawsuit says, "... and will likely become homeless."
The lawsuit asks for Spence's voucher payments to be reinstated and for costs and compensatory damages.