A 26-year-old West Lafayette woman faces four felony charges, including battery and neglect of a dependent, after allegedly burning her 5-year-old daughter's hand on a hot stove as punishment Sunday night.
A day care on Kalberer Road called police Monday after the 5-year-old told a teacher about the injury to her right hand. The girl told an interviewer that she had gotten in trouble at home the night before and her mother, Yesenia Salas of the 3000 block of Fall Place, put her hand on the stove, not treating what officers say were three blisters, according to the probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday.
The little girl, who said her father treated her hand when he arrived home, allegedly told the officer and a Department of Child Services case worker that Salas has punished her the same way before.
Two other children in the home, a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old, said they were witnesses to the punishment and the girl's injuries. The 9-year-old said his mother had burned his hand three years earlier but that "he was hit 20 times with a belt across his buttocks as punishment for the home not being clean on the same night" as his sister's injury, according to the affidavit.
Salas told officers she did not see her daughter's burned hand but later said as she was being arrested late Monday afternoon that "if it happened, it was an accident."
Salas is out of jail on $500 bond, according to jail records.