DELPHI - His sniffles were heard loudly over the constant camera clicks and flashes of light. He stood at the podium, more than a dozen officers behind him and more than 100 media and community members in front, taking nearly 30 seconds in silence before making his announcement.
"Today is not a day to celebrate, but the arrest of Richard Allen of Delphi on two counts of murder is sure a major step in leading to a conclusion of this long-term and complex investigation," Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said Monday morning.
The 50-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday and charged Friday on two counts of murder for the 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.
"I'm proud to report to you that today, actually last Friday, was the day, and an arrest has been made," Carter said.
Liberty's family has long posted their mantra, "Today is the day," on social media channels expressing their hopes that the killer would soon be found.
But, officials said to the packed United Methodist Church full of investigators, family members and media, the public will not yet learn more about what happened.
"Although I know you all are expecting final details about the case, but today is not that day," Carter said, adding that investigators don't want to jeopardize the case. Allen's probable cause affidavit remains sealed by a judge.
"We know it's unusual," Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said of the documents being sealed. "We did it in this case because the case is still open. It's about protection the integrity of this case."
Anyone else who might have been involved in the girls' deaths will also be caught, Carter said.
Carter listed numbers of detectives, analysts and others involved in the case, some of whom have passed up promotions, retirements and time spent with families to work on the case.
"I really believe that Abby and Libby would be proud of you," he said.
Fighting back tears throughout his 10-minute speech, Carter said he felt peace come over him as he walked into the room to make the announcement.
"I hope all of you have felt some of that as well," he said. "But remember: We're not done."
Reporters fired a slew of questions to Carter and McLeland, most of which they declined to answer, explaining that they can't discuss any details in the probable cause affidavit or other charging documents.
Questions about when Allen became the suspect, what led to the arrest, what his connection to other potential suspects is, and others were declined.
Asked whether they believe others were involved, McLeland said, "We haven't closed the door on this investigation," while acknowledging it's unusual for more information in a murder case not to be released. "We're not assuming anything."
A later hearing will determine whether those records will remain sealed.
"There's still a tremendous amount of work to do," he says. "I've been watching the news all weekend like everybody else is and it's bittersweet," he said. "But this is a step in the right direction.
"Everybody wants to know more information," McLeland said. "But my goal is to maintain the integrity of this case."
Allen is set for a pretrial hearing Jan. 13 and a trial date of March 20, both at 9 a.m. He's being held without bond.
"We encourage everybody to call in tips, not only about Richard Allen but any other information you might have," McLeland said. "Today's about Abby and Libby."
Carter said the arrest that came nearly six years after the two girls were killed the Delphi Historic Trails was emotional for investigators.
"It was a very personal moment for me," he said of when he broke the news to the families of the victims. "We've developed a relationship that I think is gonna last at least one lifetime, maybe a second.
"All of us giving of ourselves matters more than what we could ever receive. Abby and Liberty, though in death, have a profound effect on so many of us. On how we live, and most importantly, who we should be."