The Lafayette Police Department issued a silver alert Thursday morning announcing its investigation into the disappearance of a Lafayette man.
Howard W. Chappell, 56, was described by LPD as a 5-foot-8, 160- to 180-pound white man last seen wearing a Purdue windbreaker, black shirt, pants and white shoes. Chappell was driving a white Jeep Cherokee when he was last spotted in the Lafayette area on Monday afternoon.
The police believe the missing man is "in extreme danger and may require medical assistance," according to the alert.
Anyone who can provide additional information on the whereabouts or status of Chappell is encouraged to contact LPD at (765) 807-1200 or 911.