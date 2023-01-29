Following the 2020 election, transgender issues became a big talking point heading into the 2022 midterm elections. Pro-trans legislation led to a staggering rise in anti-trans legislation from 2021 onward.
Over 130 anti-trans bills were written in state legislatures in 2021, the Washington Post reported, up from 60 bills in 2020. The number rose to 155 in 2022.
As 2023 rolls around, the Indiana General Assembly has introduced several bills dealing with LGBTQ issues, from a bill to finally legalize same-sex marriage in Indiana to four different bills aiming to ban gender-affirming healthcare for minors.
Legalizing same-sex marriage in Indiana
Following the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in 2015, same-sex marriage has been legal in all 50 states. Before then though, same-sex marriage was a hot button issue that had only been accepted in 19 out of 50 states.
The issue has remained unopened in most of the nation’s states which never wrote same-sex marriage into the state’s laws due to the Supreme Court’s intervention, but the recent Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health opinion has reopened discussions on formally legalizing gay marriage in every state.
While no formal challenge to the Obergefell v. Hodges decision has been filed in the Court since the Dobbs decision, the reasoning used to repeal Roe v. Wade could apply to several other cases including Obergefell, something which Justice Clarence Thomas says in a concurrence in Dobbs.
“In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell,” Thomas wrote in his concurrence.
Congress responded to the threat of a potential Obergefell repeal by passing the Respect for Marriage Act in 2022, which enforces the recognition of same-sex and interracial marriages in every state.
But this would only protect existing marriages prior to a hypothetical repeal of Obergefell. If the Court’s same-sex marriage decision was repealed, same-sex marriage would be illegal in Indiana, and same-sex couples within the state would have to go elsewhere to marry.
Written by Democrat Rep. Kyle Miller and co-authored by fellow Democratic Rep. Mitch Gore, H.B. 1122 would codify same-sex marriage into Indiana law.
The bill is currently awaiting a hearing in the Judiciary Committee chaired by Republican Rep. Jerry Torr.
Designation of sex on birth certificate
Birth certificates are required for school enrollment and employment, and many trans individuals choose to change the gender identification on their certificates to correctly identify their gender identity.
Most states, including Indiana, currently allow trans people who have gone through sexual reassignment surgery to legally change their gender identification in their bill certificates, according to usbirthcertificates.com.
S.B. 351, written by Republican senators Gary Byrne and Jack Sandlin, would define sex as the “biological indication of male or female in the context of reproductive potential or capacity… without regard to an individual's psychological, chosen, or subjective experience of gender.”
Restricting child abuse claims
H.B. 1232, written by Republican Rep. Ryan Laurer and co-authored by Rep. Michelle Davis, would prevent the Indiana Department of Child Services from factoring in a parent’s refusal to use their child’s preferred pronouns when deciding whether a parent is abusing their child.
Parents who decline to consent to their children receiving certain medications, gender-affirming medical procedures or counseling services with the purpose to,”affirm the child's perception of the child's gender or sex if the child's perception is inconsistent with the child's biological sex,” won’t be considered abusive by the State.
This bill would also prevent the removal of children from households under the same pretenses listed.
‘Parental rights’ in education
One bill up for consideration would require schools to notify parents if any student is allowed to use locker rooms that differ from their biological sex. It would also prohibit schools from teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity to any student from grades K-12.
This, along with several other “parental rights” provisions, are included in S.B. 413 authored by Republican senators Gary Byrne and Blake Donot.
Parents will be notified of every social emotional, behavioral, mental and physical health services offered at the student's school and will be given the option to decline any of the services.
Schools will also have to notify parents of any changes in student’s social, behavioral, mental and physical health and give access to any records held by the school regarding student’s health.
Additionally any assessments on a student’s health must be agreed to by written consent from the student’s parent.
Schools would also need to create a portal for parents to file grievances on the schools. Schools that are not compliant with the framework laid out in this bill would be liable to civil lawsuits from parents.
School censorship
Schools could not compel staff to use students’ preferred pronouns, names and nicknames under Republican Rep. Jake Teshka’s “gender fluidity” bill.
Co-authored by Republicans Joanna King, Martin Carbough and Timothy Wesco, the bill’s only exception is if parents provide written consent of the child’s nickname or if a medical professional verifies the “student has a sincere, persistent, and consistent belief that the student's gender differs from their biological sex.”
Another bill in a similar vein, authored by Republican Rep. Michelle Davis, bans schools from teaching grades K-3 students about a wide array of gender-related topics.
H.B. 1608 bans gender fluidity, roles, stereotypes, identity, expression or sexual orientation from being discussed in classrooms.
Both bills remain in the education committee chaired by Republican Rep. Robert Behning.
Gender-affirming healthcare
Four different bills have been written in the General Assembly that would block medical professionals from providing gender-affirming medical procedures on minors.
H.B. 1525, 1220 and 1231 are almost entirely the same with some minor differences. H.B. 1231, authored by Republican Rep. Ryan Lauer, would prohibit Medicaid and any insurance carrier from reimbursing gender-affirming healthcare.
S.B. 480, written by Republican Sen. Tyler Johnson, has 16 listed co-authors and is word-for-word the same as H.B 1220.
As of Sunday afternoon, none of the four bills have been given a hearing date.