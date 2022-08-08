Indiana conservation officers are investigating the death of a West Lafayette man after his body was recovered Saturday night from the Tippecanoe River near Monticello.
Carroll County dispatch received a 911 call about 8:30 p.m. Saturday of a possible drowning near the area of the 600 block of North 1225 West, according to a Department of Natural Resources news release Monday afternoon.
Witnesses said Jose Salvador Chihuaque-Amaro, 19, of West Lafayette, was swimming when he began struggling, went under the water and never resurfaced.
Conservation officers and the Monticello Fire Department dive team arrived and started search efforts.
About 10:38 p.m. Sunday, the body of Chihuaque-Amaro was found by boaters near where he was last seen.