A Purdue student was arrested early Thursday morning after he allegedly followed two women home and harassed them.
Ulysses Hennelly, 19, reportedly said “hi” to two women on the street and became upset when they didn’t want to invite him into their apartment on Andrew Place, said West Lafayette Police Captain Adam Ferguson. Hennelly then followed the two to their apartment and stood outside the door and threw bottles at it.
Purdue Police had already detained and began questioning Hennelly by the time WLPD arrived at the scene at 4:11 a.m. PUPD arrested him on preliminary charges of harassment and attempted battery and drove him to IU Health Arnett for an evaluation.
Hennelly does not appear in the county jail log.