Organizers plan to march through downtown Lafayette this month to raise awareness for the victims of unsolved crimes.
The “March for Justice” event will start at Riehle Plaza on August 21, and will go from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event is organized by true crime podcasters and Youtubers, including Anthony Greeno, a podcaster from Lafayette who hosts the shows “True Crime Investigates” and "Unsolved Indiana."
Greeno said he was inspired to advocate for victims of unsolved crimes after his mother was murdered in Lafayette in 1996, and the case has remained unsolved since. His father murdered someone on 2002, he said, and received a long-term prison sentence. After those events transpired, he said he wanted to help others get through similar situations.
“I basically took it upon myself to go out and start being an advocate for missing persons and unsolved cases to try to get more awareness to these cases,” Greeno said. “I want these families to know that they're not alone.”
The event itself, while it includes a march around the courthouse and up Chauncey, will also involve guest speakers and serve as a “miniature crime con,” said Nicole Gradie, another organizer of the event.
One of the speakers, Greeno said, will be the mother of Liberty German, who was a victim of the infamous 2017 Delphi murders, a local unsolved case that has garnered coverage from nearly all true crime podcasts and shows and gained a national following.
Greeno said the Delphi case is one he is particularly passionate about because he grew up in the area.
"That case has been my focus," he said. "That's probably how people all over the world know who I am because of that case. That case is my heart right there."
Senator Ron Alting is expected to speak at the event regarding a new policy that passed this July, allowing victims of unsolved crimes or their family members to take their case to the Indiana State Police if they feel it hasn't been investigated properly. The law, Senate Enrolled Act 177, or the "Right to Request a New Investigation" took effect July 1.
Sgt. Jeremy Piers, public information officer for the Indiana State Police, said there are some nuances to the law.
"They'd have to meet three qualifications," Piers said. "The first one would be if a local law enforcement agency has determined that a death was not the result of a criminal act by third party. The second would be if the individual is not under the care of a physician, or the victim of medical malpractice. The third is a family member of the deceased has reasonable suspicion that the death was the result of a criminal act by a third party."
Piers explained the law with this example: If a person who died was determined to have died by suicide, but a family member had reasonable suspicion that the death was actually caused by a third party, then, that family member could request the state police step in to investigate.
If the case is submitted and approved by the superintendent of the state police department, Piers said a new investigation could take place.
Piers said the state police has already received requests during the month it has been active.
"This is fairly new, so they're still being filtered through," Piers said. "But we have received requests. As far as how many have been denied or approved, I'm not sure."
The new law, to people who have suffered from cases going unsolved, is a “huge positive thing,” Gradie said.
After the speakers, the march will begin. Participants will head around the courthouse, and then walk over the pedestrian bridge into Chauncey, near the bars. Fliers and posters will be made displaying the faces of victims of unsolved crimes and tip lines to contact. Greeno said he hoped this part of the march would draw the attention of students, who will be preparing for the first week of classes.
He said the hope is for people to realize that some of these crimes can, and do, happen to people on college campuses. He referenced Lauren Spierer, an Indiana University student who disappeared in Bloomington after a night at a bar near the campus.
“My goal with this march is to bring awareness to all the people,” he said, “(To) bring all these podcasters and radio hosts that are coming to connect with these other families so they can get more exposure on cases through their different networks, but also to give them hope that there has been a law that's changed.”