There's still no estimate on cleanup time for the four derailed Norfolk Southern train cars that came off of buckled tracks in Lafayette, Connor Spielmaker, the company's media manager, said in an email.
No one was injured, he said. The cars, two of which fell into the Wabash River, were carrying slag, stone waste produced during ore refining.
It's still unclear what caused the cars to derail, and Spielmaker said the company doesn't release a preliminary cause until the incident goes through the Federal Railroad Association process.
Lafayette Police arrested a man at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on train tracks within two blocks of where the train cars derailed. Norfolk Southern employees reported him to the police, but LPD Capt. Brian Phillips said the two incidents are unrelated, and police found him smoking from a glass pipe.
Crowds gathered on the South Street bridge Wednesday night to watch a Norfolk Southern crew attempt to remove parts of the train from the surrounding area. About 8:15 p.m., a Lafayette Police officer told the crowd to get off of the bridge because of potentially dangerous debris that could result from the removal.