Taste of Tippecanoe - downtown Lafayette's annual celebration of local food and music - held its 40th edition Saturday night and the crowds were bustlin'.
The event lasted from 6 p.m. to midnight, with live music from local bands performing throughout the night. Proceeds from the event go towards funding the Tippecanoe County Arts Federation.
Nearly 30 local restaurants and food vendors provided an assortment of meal options, from BBQ to pizza to ice cream. Spectators walked up and down Main Street; others waited in long lines for a wood-fired pizza or a BBQ kebab while children raced around the grassy knoll of the Tippecanoe County Courthouse.
James and Marilyn Ross, a married couple attending the event, sat on the rock wall lining the courthouse eating Cold Stone Creamery ice cream out of paper dishes. Marilyn said she and James, a 1953 Purdue graduate in civil engineering, were enjoying their night out observing all the people passing by.
"This is nice because there was nothing last year (the event was canceled due to the pandemic) and we didn't come the previous few years for various reasons," Marilyn said. "So, it was kind of fun to get out, it's a beautiful evening."
The Rosses sat a distance away from Market Stage, one of the two venues for local music. Lalo Cura, a Spanish rock-fusion band based out of Goshen, Indiana, performed in front of a seated crowd.
On the other end of the event, down North 2nd Street, local band Frank Muffin performed class-alternative rock on the Depot Stage. Spectators ambled about, some listening, others waiting in line for ice cream from Dippin' Dots or coffee from Travelin' Tom's Coffee.
Event volunteers in red shirts moved chairs and tables around in front of the stage and picked up trash and litter. A golf cart with three volunteers holding bags of ice zipped past the concourse.
One volunteer, a former Purdue professor in the College of Education named Bill McInerney, rested in the driver's seat of his golf cart near one of the event entrances. McInerney, who's also a TAF board member, had spent the night night ferrying food back and forth between food carts. He was just thankful the weather was nice.
"Thank you Mother Nature for this magnificent evening," McInerney said.
He said after his volunteer shift was over he was going to stick around take in the sights and sounds.
"I haven't had a chance to sit and listen (to the music)," Mcinerney said. "Maybe I can do that."