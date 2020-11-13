A Dayton, Indiana man was arrested by Tippecanoe County police on 12 counts of child molesting and an additional three counts of vicarious sexual gratification.
Elmer Ray Spradlin, 53, was arrested Thursday afternoon at his job at the Subaru Lafayette Auto Plant.
Spradlin allegedly molested two girls, both under the age of 14, multiple times between 2009 and 2016, according to a probable cause affidavit. The older girl would have been in first grade in 2009, and the younger girl would have been approximately 3 years old at the time. Spradlin allegedly touched both girls inappropriately on multiple occasions when their family visited his residence in Dayton, according to the affidavit.
The victims' family moved into Spradlin's residence, living there between May and November of 2016, the affidavit said. During that time, the younger girl said Spradlin attempted to rape her.
Charges were initially filed in 2016 after a forensic interview with the older girl, and the case was re-filed on Oct. 22, 2020 after a forensic interview with the younger girl in March of this year.
Spradlin's relationship to the victims and their family is unclear at this time.