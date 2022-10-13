Exploration Acres
Explore the 23-acre corn maze with more than 10 miles of paths at Exploration Acres. The corn maze is the largest in Northwest Indiana, the website reads.
There are 28 posts stationed throughout the maze, and attendees who find all the posts and punch the logos on their maps are eligible for rewards.
The corn maze isn’t the only attraction at the farm. Attendees can race pedal cars, ride hayrides and visit the pumpkin patch.
Exploration Acres will be open every week from Thursday to Sunday until the end of the month. Tickets can be bought on the Exploration Acres website at explorationacres.com, as well as at the gate. Tickets are free for children 5 and under, $9 for children 6 to 12 and $13 for adults.
Evil on Erie
For ages, two worlds lived divided until a portal was opened by accident, the story goes. In 1956, a warehouse was built to house products to be sold to the general public, according to the Evil on Erie website.
Get scared by ghosts and ghouls in a haunted warehouse at Evil on Erie. The 15,000-square-foot warehouse on Erie Street will be decorated with spooky decorations and will be haunted by creatures of the unknown throughout the month of October.
The warehouse is open on Friday and Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. and tickets can be bought at evilonerie.com.
The Great Pumpkin Patch
Shop for pumpkins, fall decorations and baked goods at the Great Pumpkin Patch hosted by the United Methodist Church on Congress Street.
The Great Pumpkin Patch, which will occur every day until the end of the month, is an annual fundraiser for local charities such as the Greater Lafayette Civitan, Tippecanoe County Isaiah 117 House and the Loving Heart Animal Shelter, the church’s website reads.
The patch will be open Monday through Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., until the end of the month.
Tales of the Dark
Listen to spooky stories in the dark of the Tippecanoe County Historical Center Auditorium on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m., a Tippecanoe County Historical Association press release reads.
“Come listen to the things-that-go-bump-in-the-night-in-Indiana tales spun by Dr. Mort T. Shun while enveloped in the darkness of the History Center auditorium if you dare,” the press release reads.
Haunted Adams Mill
Visit the Haunted Adam’s Mill to see spooky decorations and scavenge for goodies from Saturday, 21-22 and 28-30 from 6 to 11 p.m.
The mill will also offer a variety of warm drinks and treats.