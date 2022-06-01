A 32-year-old West Lafayette woman has been charged with battery on a person less than 14 years old, a Level 6 felony, for an incident reported nearly a year ago.
Briana L. Seeger of the 2800 block of Wyndham Court was caring for a child less than 8 years old on June 25, 2021, when she reportedly struck the child "with a belt multiple times as (the child) cried," according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday.
Tippecanoe County police officers say they obtained photos showing faint bruises on the child's arms and legs and text messages in which Seeger allegedly admitted to hitting the child.
The affidavit does not make it clear what the relationship was between the person who reported the abuse and the child or with Seeger.