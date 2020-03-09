As confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana increase, professors and Purdue administration have differing views on how to respond to the outbreak.
Some Krannert School of Management professors sent emails to their students talking about plans to alter how courses are run.
“I will cancel the class on Wednesday,” an economics professor said in an email to a class. “I strongly recommend you to stay safe with your family if you are domestic students. If you are international students, I know that you have to stay in the dormitory, but AVOID the gathering.”
Another Krannert instructor told students participation requirements will be relaxed and included a strong word of advice to stay home if students were feeling unwell.
A representative for the Krannert School of Management said no classes in the school have been canceled.
“Any decisions to alter regularly scheduled classes will be made centrally at Purdue, and Krannert has organized information sessions to facilitate faculty planning as recommended in the statement below last week from President Daniels and Provost Akridge,” said Tim Newton, Krannert’s director of external relations and communications.
Newton said Purdue’s Innovative Learning Team continues to look into various approaches to deliver courses. The Innovative Learning Team can help instructors “apply innovative techniques in the classroom and incorporate technology into their classrooms,” according to another press release.
“It is very unlikely that the problem will progress to the point of needing to impose ‘social distancing’ and pause face-to-face instruction as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak on campus,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels and Purdue Provost Jay Akridge said in a statement last week. “Faculty and staff should begin to consider how, through Purdue learning management systems or other means, they would deliver classes and continue communications with students to keep their educational programs on track.”