Wolf Park near Battleground is making plans to reopen to the public as early as next month.
Under Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s "Back on Track" plan for Indiana, the earliest the park will be able to open is June 14. Organizers said in a news release Monday that employees are planning program modifications to allow visitors to visit and engage with Wolf Park's animals safely.
While the facility has been closed to the public, the animals have been well cared for thanks to staff and volunteers, according to the release. "We have also been blown away by the tremendous outpouring of support we’ve received from the community through donations and well wishes," Executive Director Karah Rawlings said in the release. "We feel very loved."