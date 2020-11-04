In a weekly press briefing, health officials said there has not yet been any evidence of spread in the coronavirus stemming from Breakfast Club, when crowds of students gathered in line to enter bars.
“We have not seen that (Breakfast Club) is a source,” said Esteban Ramirez, chief medical officer of the Protect Purdue Health Center. He added that because of the coronavirus’s incubation period of 2 to 14 days, increased case numbers could still arise from Breakfast Club.
Tippecanoe County Health Officer Jeremy Adler said some new cases have arisen from football watch parties, according to contact tracing, noting that the coronavirus can spread even in smaller gatherings.
Both Tippecanoe County and the state of Indiana have seen an increase in cases over the past month, with the state’s daily average new cases at 3,080. Tippecanoe County saw 1,092 cases over the past month.
Purdue has seen an overall decrease in its positivity rate over the past week, falling to 3.95% to 4.35%.
The health department’s order restricting gatherings of over 100 people takes effect today.
“We need to stay in this race,” Adler said. “This is a marathon, not a sprint.”
Adler said there could be an increase in cases stemming from Breakfast Club within the next two to five days.
The exact origin of cases is often “very difficult to tease out,” he added.
Health department members met with the managers of bars that participated in Breakfast Club, which include Harry’s Chocolate Shop and Where Else, to discuss the safety procedures businesses should follow to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
When on academic campus, students have done well to prevent the spread, Ramirez said.
“There is no spread in the classrooms, no spread in the research labs,” he said.
Ramirez noted that 50-60% of Purdue’s COVID-19 cases arose from Greek and co-operative houses, with three of these houses under large-scale quarantine.
Tippecanoe County currently sits at a 7.2% overall positivity rate, similar to the 7.1% national rate, Adler said. He also noted that hospitalizations in the county are rising.