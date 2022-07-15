A 20-year-old woman was shot in the back about 2 a.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway, police say.
The bullet wound is not life-threatening, according to a news release, and the victim was treated at a local hospital and has since been released.
The victim was in a vehicle traveling on Veterans Memorial Parkway when someone in another unknown vehicle began shooting at the vehicle the victim was in. The suspect vehicle fled the scene before police arrival.
The Lafayette Police Department Detective Division and Street Crimes Unit are investigating. Based on the information obtained, this was not a random act of violence, according to the release.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200, or through the anonymous WeTIP Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.