The identity of the body found in the pond near Harrison bridge in late August has been confirmed by the Tippecanoe County Coroner.
DNA results identified the man as 30-year-old Minxi Yang, the coroner told WLFI earlier today.
Yang, a graduate student in the College of Physics, was reported missing by a friend on Aug. 20.
His body was found in the pond on Aug. 23.
The friend who reported Yang missing told The Exponent that mental health issues may have played a role in his death. He said Yang thought someone was following him and wanted to harm him.
“Most of us believe it was his imagination,” the friend said. “There was no evidence (that someone wanted to hurt him).
“We believe he tried to swim to the middle of the pond to escape the person.”