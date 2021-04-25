A new food pantry will open in the Unitarian Universalist Church on Friday, according to a press release from the Lafayette Urban Ministry.
The Westside Food Pantry, featuring "protein, produce and paper products," will be open Friday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon, and will be available to both individuals and families in need, the release says. All food distribution will take place outside the facility, and both workers and customers must practice strict social distancing.
The church is located at 333 Meridian Street, West Lafayette.
What’s Offered
Products depend on availability, but include:
- Meats & fish – frozen & canned
- Eggs
- Beans, legumes, lentils – dry or canned
- Peanut butter
- Fresh produce: fruits & vegetables
- Paper products: toilet paper, paper towels, napkins, facial tissues
- Baby formula, baby food, diapers, baby wipes
- Feminine hygiene products: liners, napkins, pads, tampons, wipes
How to use the Food Pantry
LUM Protein Food Pantry – visit in person
- Hours: Thursdays: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
- Location: LUM Protein Food Pantry, 525 N 4th Street, Lafayette, Ind.
LUM Westside Food Pantry – visit in person
- Hours: Fridays: 10 a.m. to Noon
- Location: Unitarian Universalist Church, 333 Meridian St, West Lafayette, Ind.
Who may use the Food Pantry?
Tippecanoe County residents only. Adults – at least 18 years of age. Customers must also show a picture ID.
Household income must be at or below 185% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (self declaration).
Individuals with disabilities may send another adult by filling out the Proxy Form.
Individual who picks up food must present completed & signed Proxy Form and a legal photo ID, per the release.
Contact information:
For more information contact foodpantry@lumserve.org or call 765-423-2691.