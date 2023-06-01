Although not quite open to the public, the Lafayette Police Department has set scheduled tours of the new Public Safety Center downtown.
As part of the tour, community members will be able to see featured locations such as the Community Room and Amenity Deck, which will host public LPD events, the ARC, Dispatch, Roll Call, and more, according to a news release.
“Our new building represents community support for both public and police safety,” Chief Scott Galloway said in the release. “We have more than doubled the building size."
LPD expects an official transition from City Hall this summer, the release said.
Tours will be offered every Wednesday in June and July, alternating times of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Registration is mandatory, and attendance is capped at 15 per tour.
The new, massive Public Safety Center on the corner of Columbia Street and 6th Street boasts over 700,000 square feet of offices, meeting rooms, conference centers, safe rooms, labs, storage areas and a public parking garage.
A registration link can be found on the Lafayette Police Department’s Facebook page.