Tippecanoe County police say they know few details surrounding the shooting of a 24-year-old man Sunday afternoon.
The sheriff's office was called to 2333 Indiana 25 W. regarding a male subject with a gunshot wound, according to a news release Monday. After obtaining a search warrant to enter the house, deputies discovered a male with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Log information released Monday morning identified the man as Calvin Miller. Police said in the news release the victim underwent surgery at an Indianapolis hospital, and because of his injuries, they have not yet been able to interview him.
"Details of what happened are mostly unknown at this time," the news release said. "However, there is no indication that this was a random act, and the subjects involved most likely knew one another."