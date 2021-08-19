A Lafayette man was charged with dealing methamphetamine among other charges after officers found him unresponsive in his vehicle Tuesday evening.
Brett Alan Hampton, 38, was reportedly unresponsive in his car around 7 p.m., with the car still running and his foot on the brake pedal, when an officer from the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department arrived. The officer was unable to wake Hampton at first, despite knocking on the window, using police car sirens, lights and horn, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday.
The officer reportedly smelled an odor of marijuana, and after attempts to wake the Hampton were unsuccessful, the officer broke the rear passenger window of the car to remove Hampton from the vehicle.
In the car, the officer reportedly found about a gram of cocaine, two syringes, two red straws, a black plastic bag with 8.3 grams of marijuana, another bag of marijuana that weighed 20 grams, a 7.7 gram bag that tested positive for meth, two other bags of meth weighing 3.3 grams and 1.2 grams, a vape pen, a glass pipe which appeared to have marijuana inside, a medicine bottle containing approximately seven green pills, a glass vial of Naloxone and a pill container with a brownish wax-like substance.
According to the affidavit, the officer also found a black satchel containing documents such as money ledgers, scales and a large number of empty bags. Hampton also was found to have a large sum of money in his wallet and additional money ledgers.
Hampton was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw after officers observed what appeared to be a needle mark on his arm, and Hampton advised medical staff that he was a heroin user.
Hampton was charged with dealing meth, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of meth.