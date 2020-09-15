One mosquito group in Tippecanoe County has tested positive for the West Nile virus, according to a press release from the Tippecanoe County Health Department.
"This is the first time this year that a positive test has been reported in Tippecanoe County," the release reads. "This does not come as a surprise since West Nile virus was present in the county the past few years, and we were expecting to see it again this year."
The department got a call from the Indiana State Department of Health on Sept. 15 that the virus had been detected in a mosquito group on Aug. 26, per the release.
Very few people who get infected with West Nile will experience severe forms of the symptoms, which include high fever, headache, stiff neck, muscle weakness or paralysis and confusion.
Health officials are asking that citizens take precautions outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, and make sure that their property has no standing water, which could be breeding grounds for mosquitoes that carry West Nile.