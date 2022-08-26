A 64-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after multiple shots were fired at a south-side apartment complex earlier in the day.
Antoinette Green, who court records indicate was evicted from an apartment in June and who jail records list as homeless, was determined to be a suspect after police were called about 11 a.m. Thursday to the Spring Gardens apartment complex on the south side, according to a news release.
Police say Green, a former resident, "fired multiple shots at a staff member following an ongoing dispute." A vehicle was struck by gunfire during the shooting, but no one was injured.
Lafayette police issued a BOLO for Green, and about 3 p.m. they learned Gary police had arrested her after a traffic stop.
Green is in the Tippecanoe County Jail as of Friday morning on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and intimidation on $5,000 bond.