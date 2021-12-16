UPDATE: By 4 p.m., Thursday, water service has been restored to the impacted area, but the boil order remains.
EARLIER COVERAGE:
Indiana American Water crews are making emergency repairs due to a main break that began Thursday morning in West Lafayette, the company announced.
The affected area includes Bexley, Chelsea, Ravinia roads, west of West Lafayette Junior-Senior High School and east of Northwestern Avenue.
Residents in the affected area may experience a service interruption or low water pressure. Once water service is restored, those residents will be under a boil water advisory for about 24 hours. Any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for three minutes. Water is OK for bathing, washing, and other common uses.
For more information or to see a map of the affected area, go to Indianaamwater.com or call 800-492-8373.