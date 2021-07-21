About 60% of incoming students and 66% of employees have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Purdue announced Tuesday.
Students and faculty who have been vaccinated must submit proof prior to the Aug. 13 deadline, or agree to take part in routine surveillance testing.
Purdue News announced the figures Tuesday in its first news release of overall campus vaccination rates.
Despite other universities in the state, such as Indiana University, requiring the vaccine, Purdue says it is taking a "personal choice approach," to vaccination.
"We are grateful to all the Purdue students and employees who have voluntarily chosen to get the vaccine and uploaded their documentation already," said Eric Barker, dean of the College of Pharmacy and leader of the Protect Purdue Health Monitoring and Surveillance team.
"But there’s still a lot more work to do, and we anticipate many more will do the same before that first day of fall semester classes when our campus community swells to more than 50,000 students, faculty and staff," he said in the release.
According to the release, vaccination rates for Purdue students are running at nearly twice the rate of individuals ages 16 to 29 across the state. The Indiana Department of Health reports that 32.7% of those age 16-19, 34.9% of those age 20-24, and 31.8% of those age 25-29 are fully vaccinated in the state.
The release said there is still time for students to be vaccinated and submit verification before the Aug. 13 deadline and be excused from surveillance testing.
"By getting the vaccine and submitting documentation, students and employees can avoid possibly disrupting their studies or work in the event they are exposed to the coronavirus," the release says.
Individuals not vaccinated who have a high-risk exposure must quarantine for 14 days and will not be allowed to attend classes or report to work, regardless of symptoms, per the release.
"On-campus accommodations for those exposed to or infected with COVID-19 will be fewer in general and may not be available at any given time," the release said. "As a result, university-provided isolation and quarantine housing will not be guaranteed."
Additional information for the fall 2021 operations can be found on the Protect Purdue website.