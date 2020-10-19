The deputy chief of the Lafayette Police Department responded to scrutiny of the all-white group of officers and public appointees involved in the department's hiring process, two days after an officer was fired following the revelation of his participation in a neo-Nazi message board.
The Lafayette Civil Service Commission, or the police merit board, consists of four white men and one white woman, Deputy Chief Brad Bishop said in a press conference Monday afternoon. Two members are appointed by the police department, two are appointed by the Lafayette City Council and one is appointed by the mayor.
The board makes the final hiring decision after interviewing candidates. Members base decisions in part on a background investigation conducted by a group of white male officers, Bishop said.
Former officer Joseph Zacharek, who said he had been exposed to the "vile 'culture' of the African" working as an emergency medical technician in the "inner city" and espoused white supremacist beliefs on the neo-Nazi forum Iron March in 2016, was sworn in on June 12 by Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski.
Despite a hiring process that Bishop said weeds out 90% of candidates and asks questions meant to indicate racist beliefs during a polygraph test, Zacharek made it to Week 11 of the 15-week police academy before an anonymous anti-fascist Twitter user linked his email address to the pseudonym under which he posted.
"I'm devastated. I'm embarrassed," Bishop said. He and Lafayette Police Chief Patrick Flannelly are ultimately responsible for hiring decisions, he said.
Flannelly did not attend the press conference. LPD Lt. Matt Gard said the chief was not available Monday afternoon.
Bishop said he did not think the lack of people of color on the merit board contributed to the decision to hire Zacharek, despite the officer's white-supremacist beliefs.
"I don't think that would have changed the hiring," he said. "They would have the same information that this merit board had ... I would say no. But that's purely hypothetical and I'd rather not speculate on that."
Zacharek's posts to Iron March from 2016 were leaked Friday night. The message board became defunct in 2018, but its entire contents were leaked to the Internet Archive in November 2019.
LPD was alerted Friday night to Zacharek's participation in the forum. The candidate was terminated early Saturday morning, Bishop said. The deputy chief did not confirm reports from the Lafayette Journal & Courier attributed to Flannelly that Zacharek confessed to having made the remarks, citing an "ongoing internal investigation."
"It wasn't until I started working as an EMT in the inner city that I openly questioned the view that all races are equal," Zacharek said in a post to Iron March in September 2016. "I was exposed to the vile 'culture' of the African and learned that everything I had been taught on race had been a flimsy fabrication which was not supported by real world evidence."
Bishop isolated a two-to-three-week background investigation and a polygraph exam as two areas in the hiring process in which LPD aims to improve. Improving technology used during internet searches, and making those searches more comprehensive, are other areas Bishop identified for improvement.
The initial leak of the neo-Nazi forum was an illegal hacking maneuver, Bishop said, so LPD could not explore that route. But he said the department will use sites that make illegally obtained information easily accessible in future instances, if necessary.
Bishop said he had spoken to Zacharek a handful of times, and observed no red flags during their brief interactions.
He said he was unaware whether Zacharek chose to be a police officer in Lafayette because its population is 84% white and less than 9% Black, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In the June press release announcing Zacharek's hiring, LPD said the former Army tank crewman of Edwards, New York, visited Lafayette and "fell in love with the community."
Bishop conceded that if a Twitter user had not alerted LPD to Zacharek's posts using the website Iron March Exposed, Zacharek would still be a Lafayette police officer.
"We will explore every opportunity for training we can find, and shore up any deficiencies that we have in terms of the hiring process to make sure it doesn't happen again," Bishop said. "These are not the type of people that we want at the Lafayette Police Department, nor is it the type of people I believe we currently have at the Lafayette Police Department."
On that point, Bishop said the department does not plan to do a retroactive background investigation into each of its current members to root out potential problematic officers in its ranks.
"We're not investigating any other police officers at this point," he said. "If we have any indication that any of our officers holds these beliefs, we will investigate that immediately and aggressively."
If Zacharek was to return to New York and apply to a police agency there, would he be hired?
"Steps are being taken to ensure that police officers who are terminated for cause aren't hired easily at other police departments who might not be aware of that," Bishop said.