Subaru of Indiana Automotive announced plans on Wednesday to invest $158 million into its Lafayette assembly plant and create up to 350 jobs by the year 2023.
Scott Brand, senior vice president of administration and quality at SIA, said in a press release the decision comes as production is expected to continue on a decade-long upward trend.
"Our production levels have tripled over the past 10 years," Brand said. "These new projects are exciting growth opportunities to help us meet increasing customer demand."
The Indiana site is Subaru's only U.S. assembly plant and employs more than 6,000 workers, according to the release.
Just over two years ago, SIA announced a $140 million investment into the Lafayette plant and has since expanded to add a service parts facility and a transmission assembly shop. In 2019, SIA opened a $4.2 million center to provide job-skills training for manufacturing workers.
SIA is currently hiring for production positions and potential applicants can find employment opportunities at careers.subaru-sia.com.