West Lafayette Downtown plan approved
The Downtown Plan was unanimously approved and added as an amendment to the Tippecanoe County Comprehensive Plan during Monday night's West Lafayette city council meeting.
“This is a great plan,” District 2 councilor Peter Bunder said. “For the sake of the future of this community, it is an act of imagination, an act of hope for what we can achieve as a community.”
The Downtown Plan will be used to inform zoning and development in the Chauncey Village and Wabash Riverfront areas and is meant to offer a central vision for the growing city.
It details improvements to transportation and suggests future development strategies by identifying good locations for urban development and conservation or recreation.
The plan has received pushback from landowners who worry that designating areas as ideal locations for public green spaces would decrease the property's value.
Kendal Smith, owner of the Chipotle building on State Street, expressed his concerns Monday night.
“We object to that property being designated as conservation or recreation,” Smith said. “I don't think that our properties are any more valuable for a park than the properties where Chauncey Hill mall is.”
Jim Pasdach, owner of JL Records, gave an impassioned plea to councilors, urging them to reconsider the future consequences of the plan.
“There's a blue line going through my property — it’s gonna be an alley someday,” Pasdach said. “You’ve de-valued my property.”
District 4 councilor Larry Leverenz said there is no evidence that the designations in the Downtown Plan translate into decreased property value.
At-large councilor Gerald Thomas shared this belief.
“I’ve heard from constituents about the de-valuing of their property,” Thomas said. “I believe this plan will actually increase the property owner’s value.”
Free menstrual products to be provided in municipal bathrooms
The council unanimously passed a resolution brought forward by councilors Shannon Kang and Kathy Parker, the first women on the council in four years, which expands citizen access to feminine hygiene products.
“Here we can make a difference by providing free menstrual products for women in restrooms,” Parker said. “Where there is free toilet paper, there should also be free feminine hygiene products.”
Kang said the resolution is part of a national effort to destigmatize female menstrual cycles. The first step, she said, is to provide access to free menstrual products.
The city seeks to provide these products in both men's and women's restrooms so that everyone who menstruates will have access to the products.
City finalizes tax abatement for Saab
The council approved a proposed tax abatement — a form of tax break — for global defense and security company Saab.
Saab, which plans to open a $37 million manufacturing facility in Discovery Park, will receive a financial incentive package from West Lafayette. The package provides Saab with $2.1 million worth of tax breaks over the next 10 years, effected through both real estate and personal property tax abatements.
In return, Saab committed to creating 200 jobs in the Greater Lafayette community, at a salary of $24.50 an hour. The project is estimated to bring in $7.9 million in tax revenue from the facility over 25 years.
At-large candidate James Blanco, the only councilor to vote against the abatement, said he wasn’t sure the abatement process was necessary.
“I'm not convinced the payments are necessary to actually attain these jobs,” Blanco said. “It reminds me of the Amazon abatement. They ended up getting the jobs anyway.”
Fire department assures council it is monitoring coronavirus
The council briefly discussed West Lafayette's readiness to deal with the potential spread of COVID-19, the disease contracted from the highly infectious strain of coronavirus circulating the globe. Fire Chief Timothy Leath briefed the council.
“From the standpoint of public safety in this community, we're watching it very closely,” Leath said.
If someone calls 911 with symptoms similar to that of COVID-19, the dispatcher will go through a list of questions with that person to help identify whether their sickness is caused by the coronavirus.
Leath said this process will help first responders handle the situation in a way that protects city police and firefighters while preventing the spread of the disease.