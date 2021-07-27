Charges were filed against a Lafayette man after allegedly setting a hand sanitizer station on fire in the Hub apartment complex on May 1, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.
Gerardo Sosa-Valenzuela, 20, reportedly walked to the elevators with someone else and noticed a dried hand sanitizer station located next to the elevator. Sosa-Valenzuela asked for a lighter and used it to ignite the sanitizer station before using the elevator and going back into his apartment.
The fire damaged the wall and floor before it was extinguished by the complex’s sprinkler system, according to the affidavit. The sprinkler system also ended up causing water damage on the fourth, fifth and sixth floors.
Sosa-Valenzuela was identified through surveillance footage after police were dispatched to the complex. He’s been charged with two counts of arson and one count of criminal mischief.