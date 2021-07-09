Recovery from a drug-related addiction – whether it be methamphetamine, heroin, spice, alcohol, opioids or a combination – is not uniform. Pathways to recovery may diverge in their respective philosophies on treating addiction, or they may differ in what programs or services they can offer people seeking treatment.
In Lafayette, those people have multiple options for wherever they are in their recovery process. The help comes from places filled with people who sympathize with them and know from firsthand experience that things can get better.
Transitional Housing
Homelessness is a serious issue for people with substance-use disorders. A study done by the National Coalition for the Homeless found that 38% of homeless people have an addiction to alcohol, and roughly a quarter are addicted to other drugs.
The Lafayette Transitional Housing Center, located on the corner of Union and North 13th streets, provides shelter and safety for people who need it.
Tami Hurd, a case manager at LTHC who also acts as the housing coordinator for the Union Place Apartments on its second and third floors, said there are certain criteria for people who want to stay there: They have to have a disabling condition, which can be mental, physical, or drug or alcohol-related; and they have to have suffered from chronic homelessness, a condition defined as having been homeless for at least one year in the past three.
Hurd said the majority of her tenants with substance-use disorders use meth, heroin or spice. Spice is so prevalent, in fact, that the street behind LHTC is known as “Spice Alley,” she said.
But Hurd and her team have no intention of kicking tenants out for using drugs; the apartments are often the last chance at housing for these people, Hurd said.
“The people I have up here literally came straight from being homeless,” Hurd said. “They don’t qualify for housing vouchers for one reason or another through LHA (Lafayette Housing Authority).
“If that’s failed, there’s really nobody that’s going to take them, so guess who gets them? Me.”
Hurd’s office space is hectic with the comings and goings of coworkers and tenants. She greets everyone with a smile and a joke or two.
One tenant stopped by, carrying a cardboard box full of old books.
“We’re starting a library in our apartment,” the tenant said.
“OK,” Hurd replied. “That’s great. Are you having a better day?”
He nodded.
Hurd majored in special education in college. She said she’d never wanted to become a case manager, but the relationships she’s built with tenants inspire her to keep helping.
She pointed out one tenant who had recently told her he was ready for recovery.
“Once you make that connection, I mean, he would have never asked to go to treatment, except for me knowing him so long.”
In the past year, Hurd and her team were able to stabilize the housing situations of 40 people struggling with addiction.
On top of offering a place to stay, Hurd will also put them in touch with a local rehabilitation center when they’re ready for treatment.
Phoenix Recovery
One of those options, the Phoenix Recovery Solutions Quick Response Team, offers peer-based support for people ready for recovery. A “peer” is a person certified to assist with the recovery process because they’ve gone through more than 40 hours of training and have had their own “lived experience” with addiction.
Jason Padgett, the program director of addiction services for Phoenix Recovery and a peer himself, said the goal is to provide support and guidance while allowing the person seeking recovery to figure out what will work best for them.
“A peer’s going to say, ‘Look, I’ve been there, I know what it’s like, and here are your choices,’” Padgett said. “Whether that’s Buddhist-based recovery or medication recovery, 12-step recovery (or) religious recovery, they’re going to help them navigate that process.”
He said they provide resources revolving around four main staples: health, home, community and purpose.
“What we want to do is get them plugged into a community of like-minded people who are not doing drugs and drinking all the time,” Padgett said.
Phoenix partners with Valley Oaks, an addiction-recovery center in Lafayette, which provides the team with clinician support and has connections to recovery centers all over the area.
Nick Cunningham, a peer-recovery specialist who works on the quick response team, said having a shared lived experience with substance-abuse disorder helps in building a rapport with people looking into recovery. He said it can also help them get into a treatment center.
“We’re advocates, so if I call a center and I’m trying to get someone in there, they don’t necessarily show me favoritism or put me at the front of the line, but they know I’m going to hold (the person entering recovery) accountable,” Cunningham said.
Padgett, Cunningham and their fellow team members also find safe housing for the people they’re helping, depending on the recovery path they’re taking. It might be Home With Hope, a place Padgett is an alumnus of, which doesn’t allow medication-assisted treatment, or the Oxford House, which has a peer-run model.
Whatever path they pick, Padgett is there to help them navigate it.
He outlined the process someone with an addiction to meth might follow if they request the QRT’s assistance. The best-case scenario would be for them to first go to a detox facility, like Sycamore Springs, for five to eight days before transitioning to longer-term care at a place like Hickory House Recovery Center in Indianapolis. There they can receive counseling in a drug-free environment.
After that, they can move into a recovery house like Home With Hope or the Oxford House. Once this transition happens, Padgett said the QRT will work to find them employment.
“Meaningful employment is kind of the whole-purpose idea,” Padgett said. “We feel like a lot of people fall through the cracks, or lose their jobs, go back to using because they don’t like what they do for a living, and (using drugs is) our crutch when we’re miserable.”
Padgett said the team contacts potential recovery-seekers in a variety of ways. Sometimes a concerned family will call, and the team checks in with the person.
He said the Tippecanoe County sheriff’s office lets them talk to people before they’re released from the county jail. That’s often when they’re at their most vulnerable for a relapse, he said.
“If you get out and you’ve got nowhere to go, and your buddy picks you up who might try to (get you) to go one last hurrah,” Padgett said. “But, if we pick you up and take you to Home With Hope, then you’re safe.”
But ultimately, Padgett said, it’s their choice.
“It’s all voluntary,” Padgett said. “It’s up to them whether they will accept help or not. We have a hotline, a warm line, that’s 24 hours, either somebody’s answering or we’re calling you back pretty quick.”
A warmline offers peer support and is intended to help the caller work through and avoid a mental or physical health crisis so as to prevent a 911 call or a trip to the hospital, per the National Alliance on Mental Illness
Padgett knows what it’s like to relapse. He said he experienced it eight years into recovery from alcohol addiction.
He started going to Alcoholics Anonymous because the program allowed him to go anywhere “normal” people went as long as he had a good reason to be there. Padgett said he didn’t want to be shackled by his addiction and feel as if he couldn’t be in a setting where alcohol was being consumed.
Alcoholics Anonymous and its sister program, Narcotics Anonymous, are run locally through the Surf Center on North 10th Street in Lafayette. Though the center relies solely on donations, it holds meetings two to four times a day — some in the morning, some in the evening — to help accommodate participants’ work schedules.
The center’s president, Marvin Hill, thinks that recovery is a daily exercise.
“You got to recover every day,” Hill said. “I guess I’m a fully recovered alcoholic, but when I start getting that mindset, that I’m recovered, that gives me that complacency and that chance of thinking I could go do it again.
“Once I get those thoughts, I’m in trouble.”
He said the best way to mitigate those thoughts is to put in the work the program asks of you: go to meetings, do your daily readings, talk to another person in the program when you’re feeling you’re in crisis.
“There’s an old saying: ‘Do what you always did, you don’t get what you always got,’” Hill said. “If I’m going to go out and keep drinking, drinking, drinking then I’m going to get drunk, drunk, drunk.”
Hill, 53, said the program encourages newcomers to select a sponsor to guide them through each step. The first year is the toughest, Hill said, so it’s best to just follow directions, listen and learn. Repetition is important, too; 90 meetings in 90 days is recommended.
And abstinence from all drugs is key.
“A drug is a drug is a drug. Alcohol’s a drug,” Hill said. “In order to recover, you must abstain from all drugs.”
He said AA and NA are virtually the same. Both use the 12-step program, and both advocate for a complete avoidance of any drug. And other drug-use prevention programs meet at Surf, too.
Hill said any group can meet there. The connecting thread throughout every group is that a person in recovery has to want it badly. He compared it to someone pursuing their goal of buying their dream car.
“I want that Mercedes Benz, I want it so bad I can taste it,” Hill said. “But in order to get it, I got to do that work, I got to make that paycheck, right?
“And that’s the way recovery is. I want recovery, I want to stay clean and sober, but I got to do what it takes.”
Hill also actively helps participants find jobs. He works with temp agencies, community corrections and with people attending meetings at Surf. He helps get them started at both the company he works for, Grane Distributions, a trucking and air freight logistics company, and other places around Lafayette.
He said tries his best to give people second and third chances because he believes they’ll eventually break through. Because they don’t have any other option.
“If they don’t,” Hill said, “they die.”
The Recovery Café
The Recovery Café on Fountain Street, located inside the Bauer Family Resource Center, aims to cultivate compassion and empathy for its members.
Similarly to Phoenix’s QRT, the café provides peer support as well as access to and awareness of local resources.
Lynn Johal, the program supervisor and a peer, said the café’s goal is to help people through their recovery no matter what they’re recovering from.
“You don’t have to have a substance use disorder,” Johal said. “You can be recovering from grief, from trauma, PTSD, whatever it is you’re recovering from, we believe you.”
The café’s only requirement is that visitors and members remain drug- and alcohol-free for 24 hours before coming in.
Johal said the café encourages its members to seek therapeutic help, whether that be in the form of psychiatry or cognitive behavioral therapy, or, as Johal calls it, natural or “solo” recovery. Whatever form of therapy is right for a member, the volunteers at the café will encourage them to pursue it.
This includes providing them with what they need to stay in recovery. If they need steel-toed boots for work, Johal and her fellow volunteers will try to help them get a pair. If you can’t work, Johal said, how can you expect to stay on your path of recovery?
Stacks of pamphlets from recovery centers across town sit at a kiosk near the café’s front doors. Each member gets a binder outlining all the resources around the Lafayette area to help them find food, clothing, counseling and whatever else they might need.
A critical component of the café’s day-to-day program is what they call “circle groups.”
Each circle group is led by a peer recovery coach, who facilitates discussion and moderates the meeting, which lasts about an hour. The meeting is structured around three motivational questions: What’s the challenge in your recovery this week? Where is there an area for growth? What’s the goal for next week?
When members meet again a week later, Johal said, they’re encouraged to fill each other in on their progress. But only if they want to.
“We’re not here to fix anybody,” Johal said. “We’re here to offer encouragement, support, and maybe some suggestions, like: ‘Oh, that same thing happened to me, and here’s how I dealt with it.’”
Café Director Liz Richards said the circles offer members a chance to build and foster relationships.
“I’ve learned that a lot of these circle groups end up becoming conversations,” Richards said. “It’s a back-and-forth, not just a sharing of stories, and (when I go) I’ll just sit back and listen.”
Circle meetings take place in a classroom in the back of the Bauer Community Center. Over the din of footsteps and laughter emanating from the children participating in the community center’s summer program, a small group of people – café members and visitors – discuss the travails they’re experiencing on any given day.
While the content of the meeting remains confidential out of respect for its members and their experiences, its overall atmosphere was positive and encouraging.
It was structured but free-flowing, weaving in and out of conversations on life problems, past mistakes and hopes for the future – both immediate and beyond. There were a few tears shed, but much more laughter, like after the meeting’s moderator, Alvina LaForge, told a humorous story.
Frequently, as the meeting progressed through each of the three motivational questions, heads nodded in understanding as participants detailed something they’re struggling with or worrying about. Even though each person in the circle comes from a different walk of life, recovering from a different trauma or a different addiction, there’s an inherent understanding that everyone is going through something, and that everyone deserves respect.
After the meeting concluded and its participants began filing out back into the café, one of the visitors took LaForge to the side to talk.
They wanted to become a member.