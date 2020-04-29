Every summer, hundreds of thousands of fans gather in Indianapolis for the largest single-day sporting event. Already delayed three months, will the Indianapolis 500 happen this year?
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said that “it very well could.”
“A lot of what we’re doing right now is going to determine that,” Holcomb said. “That’s why we’re making all these investments. That’s why we’re asking people to sacrifice so much at the outset.”
Holcomb said that he expects to continue to see cases of the coronavirus, but stressed the importance of how the state manages those cases.
A key component of controlling the spread is contact tracing, which Dr. Kris Box, state health commissioner, outlined in today’s press conference. The state health department has taken over contact tracing for 16 local health departments and assisted numerous others due to the volume of cases.
“When we identify an individual who is positive for COVID-19, we need to determine who they have been in contact with and then individually notify each of those contacts,” Box said.
Currently local health officials call individuals to inform that they need to isolate for seven to 10 days and seek medical help if symptoms appear. This call lasts one to two hours.
The state health department is introducing a centralized call center system to streamline the process. The state is finalizing details on an estimated annual $43 million contract with Maximus to provide call center support to identified contacts.
A text or an email will be sent to identified individuals asking them to complete the phone interview. The call center will follow up if the individual does not initiate the phone call within four hours.
“This centralized technology based system will free our local health departments up to focus on connecting individuals in isolation, or quarantine to local resources that they may need in order to support themselves,” Box said.
Box called on Dr. Mark Fox, the deputy health officer in St. Joseph County, to give a local perspective on their handling of contact tracing.
“The governor has made it somewhat easier to do contact tracing with the stay at home worker, because our hope certainly is that most of our cases have had very little contact out in the community, unless they've been engaged in essential work functions,” Fox said. “(By) allowing economic and life to return to as normal as possible, I think the combination of enhanced access to testing and the contact tracing is really critical to our ability to do that.”
The state is planning to train 500 individuals who do not have to have a college degree to conduct contact tracing to supplement the current case load.
Box announced the state has purchased a Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System that will serve as a central cleaning service for N95 masks starting late next week.
“Each N95 can then be cleaned up to 20 times which will vastly extend the protection we provide to our frontline workers,” Box said.
The number of cases will continue to go up due to more widespread testing but Box hopes that the percentage of tests that come back positive goes down. That number currently sits at 18.8%.
Even though some may be itching to witness “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” Box cautioned people about attending large gatherings.
“I'm still not excited you're going to the Indianapolis 500 or to a big gathering. It's really important that you continue to protect yourselves,” Box said. “I mean, ultimately, knowing that you either have an antibody that indicates you may have immunity and/or have received the vaccine is going to be the real protection that we're looking into.”