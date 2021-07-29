Two suspects were arrested in connection with an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon at 320 Brown St.
Kevin Sanders, 22, along with another suspect who has refused to identify himself, reportedly robbed a man at gunpoint, taking some personal belongings and a firearm from the man's vehicle. The victim told police he was hit in the back of the head by the robbers, according to WLPD Lt. Jon Eager.
Sanders was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on preliminary charges of armed robbery, possession of stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer.