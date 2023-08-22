Lafayette's own state representative Sheila Klinker was awarded last week by Mental Health America for her advocacy of mental health support.
According to a press release, the award was presented to Klinker by Brandi Christiansen, the president of the Wabash Valley sector of the MHA.
"Serving over 40 years as a legislator, Rep. Klinker has worked tirelessly to expand assistance for those who are mentally ill or developmentally disabled," the press release reads. "The list of legislation she has proposed advocating for mental health is extensive."
As a member of the Ways and Means Committee in the Indiana General Assembly, Klinker has supported funding for services that have vastly improved mental health treatment in Indiana, the press release says.
"I'm very humbled to have been selected for this award," Klinker said. "For too long, we stigmatized mental health and even refused to acknowledge that mental illness existed. Many Americans suffer from mental illness. By raising awareness and erasing the stigma, we can get individuals who are struggling the support they need."
Klinker said she will continue to advocate for mental health initiatives in the 2024 legislative session, which will begin Jan. 1.