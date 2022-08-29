The mayor of West Lafayette cut a ceremonial ribbon around 2 p.m. Saturday, reopening the newly refurbished West Lafayette Public Library after a nine-month period of renovations and expansions.
The library was granted $11 million for renovations from the West Lafayette City Council in 2018. The library closed its doors in November 2021 to conduct the planned renovations.
Hundreds of families met on the corner of North Chauncey and West Columbia streets to be part of the library’s reopening, along with the library’s board members and city council members. Mayor John Dennis presented a certificate of congratulations to the new building and its staff.
“If you want to know what progress looks like, just look down the road at that white house with the bricks. When I was a kid, that was our library,” Dennis said, pointing to a single family home across the street from the city council building.
“This building makes it clear that (West Lafayette is) not just a small college town. We are a large, metropolitan area,” he said.
The event started with the West Lafayette Jr./Sr. High school’s “West Side” marching band playing a series of popular marching band tunes like “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire, “Yeah” by Usher and “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele. Don Pettit, band director of the West Lafayette school corporation, said he was happy the band got to open for the event.
“This band got to be a part of this library’s original opening 18 years ago, so it means a lot to come back and be able to do it again,” Pettit said. “It’s a great opportunity for the kids and for the community both, and it’s super rewarding to be able to give back to the community.”
Speeches were also given by Eric Lin, WLPL Foundation president, and Pat Garrott, WLPL board of trustees vice president. The library’ director, Nick Schenkel, issued thanks and congratulations to the library volunteers, board members, Wilhelm construction, the library leasing corporation and foundation board.
Attendants and library volunteers were waiting inside for the crowd with a single-page stamp book. The objective was for spectators to explore the building and get stamps for each of the 10 main parts of the library, then turn that booklet in to enter a raffle to win small prizes.
The library is equipped with natural light, technological advances and a fully expanded second floor with more meeting rooms. Bryce Derhammer, the main architect for the library’s expansions, reflected on what the new changes mean for West Lafayette.
“The significance of (this project) was rewarding,” Derhammer said. “The way we were able to urbanize this space and really make a stronger connection between the town of West Lafayette and Purdue through the technology is huge.”
Megan Gaerte was the primary interior designer for the library’s renovations.
“My brother was a Purdue graduate, so I have ties to West Lafayette,” Gaerte said. “I was thrilled to be able to design this building, especially the kids’ center. I have two young kids that love to read so it just means a lot to me.”
The first-floor kids’ center has its own checkout space, two rooms of book shelves and a separate room for kids to sit down and read, draw or play games.
Yi Gao and his family attended the event and enjoyed each other’s company in the reading room.
“We think it’s a great area for us and our kids,” Gao said. “(We’ve) checked out hundreds of books over the last few years alone, and this building has some of the best resources for our kids a family could ever ask for.”
The library’s history stretches back to 1921. The first location was a single room that sat above a fire station. It is unclear when the library moved to its next location on North Chauncey Street, but the library moved to its current location in 2004.
Patti Truitt, a spectator at Saturday’s reopening, was looking through the archives section of the library at yearbooks from the 1950’s.
“This (building) used to be the local candy shop. My friends and I would bring our nickel allowances to buy malt balls or tootsie pops,” she said.
The first library was opened by the League of Women Voters, according to the library’s website. The purpose of the library has changed over time since its origins.
“The (original) library had a section of books with orange covers,” Truitt said. “Those were the biographies of women who were working in science, math and all the things it wasn’t common for women to be doing. I think I read every single one, finding inspiration from those pioneers.
“Today, information is readily available everywhere. The library serves as a meeting point of discovery and ideas from different people instead of just finding answers.”
The library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. More information can be found on its website.