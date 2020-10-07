West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis said he has been bombarded with emails and phone calls demanding City Councilor Nick DeBoer’s termination or censure over a tweet DeBoer made wishing for President Donald Trump’s death from COVID-19.
Dennis, a Republican, drew accusations of supporting DeBoer from constituents when he defended the councilor’s right to free speech in an interview with an Indianapolis TV station.
“I don’t agree with (the tweet),” Dennis told The Exponent. “It was bordering on obscene. I feel that as an elected official representing a unique demographic, he should have been aware of his status and behaved maturely.”
DeBoer tweeted Saturday that, “Over the past day I’ve heard an outpouring of grinning friends and happy family. Good Catholics they said: ‘I don’t wanna see him die… but maybe get very sick.’ I hope he dies.”
“I hope it’s unpleasant,” he added. He has since deleted it and posted an apology to Twitter on Monday while maintaining his disapproval of Trump’s handling of the pandemic.
“There are 210,000 Americans who have perished because the president downplayed this pandemic for months while actively undermining public health guidelines before attempting to cover up the outbreak along with his own senior staff,” DeBoer said in the post.
“I was wrong for being flippant when wishing for his demise – he should be held to account first at the ballot box and then a court of law," the councilor added. "I therefore quickly deleted the tweet and wish the president a swift recovery so that justice may one day prevail.”
Dennis maintains that DeBoer, a Democrat, is a good councilor who has served his district well in the six years they have worked together. DeBoer took office in 2014.
But DeBoer can be impulsive, the mayor added, and has always been very passionate about his beliefs. Even so, Dennis added, DeBoer is smart and articulate, and the tweet was out of character.
Other councilors, seven Democrats and one Republican, have not responded to the tweet. DeBoer did not respond to requests for comment.
“When we live in a society that encourages free speech and has issues that are divisive, we're going to get people who have some very serious — and in this case, very wrong — knee-jerk reactions,” said Dennis. “If they apologize and make a rectification, I think that’s a step in the right direction.
"The hope is that he won’t do it anymore and that people won’t use it to make a negative discourse about Nick or the city of West Lafayette. The emails calling for me to fire him have been even more obscene than the tweet.”