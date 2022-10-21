The man who left Natalia Barnett alone in a Lafayette apartment and moved to Canada with his wife Kristine in 2013 will stand trial Monday morning.
Michael Barnett faces eight counts of neglect of a dependent for leaving his adopted daughter Natalia, who has a rare form of dwarfism called spondyloepiphyseal, alone in an apartment without financial support other than rent.
The Barnett couple adopted Natalia from Ukraine in 2010. Natalia’s Ukraine birth certificate indicated that she was 7 years old at the time, and a doctor from Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis estimated that she was about 8, court records show. But the Barnetts soon began to suspect she was much older than they initially thought.
They said Natalia Barnett was a threat to them and that she tried to kill Kristine Barnett on more than one occasion.
"Natalia would do things like place clear thumbtacks on the stairs face up, so that when we would walk up the stairs, we would be stepping on thumbtacks to pain and injure ourselves," Michael Barnett said on Good Morning America in 2019.
Michael Barnett said Kristine discovered evidence of a monthly menstrual cycle, which would imply that she was older than 8 when adopted. Shortly after, Natalia attempted to poison Kristine by pouring a bottle of Pine Sol into her coffee mug, Michael said.
"She had attempted to kill my wife for the second time, this time by trying to pull her into an electric fence," he said.
Based on opinions from Natalia’s primary care physician and her social worker, the Barnetts had her birth year legally changed to 1989 in a Marion County Probate Court in 2012, which would make her an adult during the time of the alleged neglect.
They left for Canada in July 2013.
Counts of neglect of a dependent based on Natalia being a minor have been dismissed because her legal age now means she would have been an adult during the time of the alleged neglect. But the state is still proceeding with neglect charges on the premise that Natalia is disabled.
Most recently, prosecutors filed a motion last week to appeal the Tippecanoe Superior Court’s decision not to allow Natalia to be referred to as a “child” or an “adult,” and to only allow her to be referred to by her legal age based on the Marion court’s ruling.
Further, the court will not allow “medical, scientific, biological or any other such evidence to contest or litigate Natalia Barnett’s age.”
The prosecutors argued that “evidence to rebut untrue or incomplete disclosures to the jury should be permitted.”
They said the assumption that Natalia Barnett was not a minor during the time she was left alone in the apartment would be detrimental to the prosecutors' case, and that they have more evidence to present which can prove Natalia was minor.
The defendant’s counsel quickly countered with a motion to dismiss the entire case, arguing that the state is trying to present evidence for a crime which is no longer related to the case, since it's established that Natalia Barnett was born in 1989.
The court denied both motions on Wednesday.
The trial, beginning Monday at 8:30 a.m., is set for only one day, but witness lists on both sides each contain more than 10 people.
Kristine Barnett’s jury trial, in which she will face identical charges, is scheduled for four days in February.