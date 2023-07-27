Seven students ages 12 through 14 reported to the Tippecanoe County School Corp. and county police that their 45-year-old gym teacher touched them in inappropriate ways.
Now, Peter Anders has been charged with multiple counts of battery.
While a sixth-grader was running around the track on Dec. 1, Anders allegedly ran up next to one of the students, reached over, grabbed her shirt and pulled it up while she was running, a probable cause affidavit filed this week said.
Anders’ LinkedIn profile lists his place of work during this period as just “Tippecanoe School Corporation” in West Lafayette. It says he stopped working there earlier this year and began working at Paramount Schools of Excellence as a learning coordinator and school liaison.
An investigation began with the Tippecanoe County sheriff’s department in November 2021, Anders’ first semester teaching at the school, after five other students went to a school counselor claiming Anders poked each of them in the ribs near their breasts.
One of the victims, called “Victim 5” in the affidavit, told the school she had a video of Anders kicking another student in the buttocks.
Anders reportedly admitted to poking the five students, and police spoke with him Nov. 4, 2021, but he denied touching any student in the buttocks.
The video, which was given to police on Feb. 8, 2023, showed two girls handing paperwork to Anders. One girl handed the papers to him and walked away without incident, but the second girl pulled the papers away from Anders at first.
He reportedly kicked her after he grabbed the papers back and she had begun to walk away.
Surveillance footage allegedly shows another 12-year-old victim speaking with Anders on Oct. 25, 2022. Anders had a shoe in his hand, and when he walked away, he looked over his shoulder and reached out to hit the victim with the shoe.
Another student and a substitute teacher witnessed that incident, the affidavit said, and urged the 12-year-old to report it to the school. Both witnesses confirmed what the footage showed and said the victim was upset afterward.
Anders told police two weeks later that he had no recollection of the incident and didn’t even remember talking to the victim.
Another victim, called “Victim 4” in the affidavit, was 13 and 14 during Anders’ first year as her teacher.
“Anders was nice at first,” Victim 4 told police in December, according to the affidavit. “But as Anders got more comfortable, he started to pay more attention to the girls than the boys and would call the girls ‘babe’ and ‘baby.’”
Anders would allegedly put his arms around girls' backs near their breasts or along their belt line.
After Anders was initially reported in November 2021, his behavior changed. But he allegedly began to touch girls with more frequency soon after.
Another of the initial five victims, who was 14 while Anders was her teacher in health class, told police he had come up to her in class and tickled her under her arms near her waistline, the affidavit said. After she pushed Anders away, he touched her two more times.
Anders reportedly grabbed two of the five students who went to school officials in 2021 on the ribs near their breasts. The incidents took place in fall 2021 but were reported to police in February.
The occasions happened separately and only after one of the victims talked to one of her friends, who was also a victim named in the affidavit, did they realize what happened. Both girls were 13 at the time.
The last of the original five victims was 14 when Anders allegedly touched her, which reportedly happened on multiple occasions. Once one the back of her thigh while she was doing crunches in gym class and another time when Anders reportedly grabbed her side just below her bra.
Anders was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail late Wednesday night with no bond posted.
He’s been charged with two counts of battery and five counts of battery on a person less than 14 years old.
Court records show seven no contact orders filed against Anders on Wednesday.