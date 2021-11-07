Two Purdue students were arrested after allegedly hanging "Wanted" posters for a Purdue official Saturday morning.
Allison Vaglica, 20, and Richard Lu, 20, reportedly put up posters which said “Wanted: Brandon Cutler” around the GG, L and M gates of Ross-Ade Stadium, according to Purdue Police crime logs. Posters were also placed on surrounding Porta-Potties.
The posters refer to controversy surrounding Fraternity, Sorority and Cooperative Life Director Brandon Cutler that arose following the sexual assaults in the FSCL community. Cutler faced calls for removal from his position after allegedly telling women at a Greek Life town hall that sexual assaults would not happen if they adhered to the “bring your own beer” policy installed in many Greek and cooperative life functions, according to previous Exponent reporting.
Vaglica and Lu were booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on preliminary charges, according to the PUPD crime logs, and the specific charges were unspecified. PUPD Capt. Song Kang did not immediately respond for comment Sunday afternoon.
Vagilica and Lu declined to requests for comment.