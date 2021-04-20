A Lafayette man was arrested on charges of criminal confinement and is being investigated after a missing 9-year-old girl was reportedly found in his home Monday evening.
Lafayette Police Department officers arrested James Brian Chadwell, 42, around 7 p.m. Monday after searching his residence on the 700 block of Park Avenue in Lafayette and finding the missing girl, according to an LPD press release. Chadwell was also arrested on two outstanding warrants, according to court records.
The missing child's mother told officers that her daughter had been missing for about 30 minutes before she notified police. The girl was reported missing from the 2400 block of Main Street.
When police found the child they reportedly saw bruising and an injury on her lower leg that appeared to be a dog bite. The child was taken to the hospital for further medical treatment, police said.
Police were led to Chadwell by reports around the search area that he had mentioned seeing the child during the timeframe in which she was missing.
Chadwell was arrested on charges of criminal confinement and is being held at the Tippecanoe County Jail, the release states.
This incident is still under investigation and no further details are available at this time, per the release.