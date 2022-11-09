Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith won reelection Tuesday.
Goldsmith said he feels he got reelected because he showed voters through the COVID-19 pandemic he’s consistent and follows through on his word.
The incumbent Democrat beat out his Republican challenger with 59% of the vote.
Upon winning, Goldsmith got a standing ovation from family and friends in the Tippecanoe County building and an onset of hugs and congratulations.
“I couldn’t have done this without the support of my family,” Goldsmith said. “My family and then my extended family of 200,000.”
He said the stress of campaigning and working a full-time job was very hard and he’s glad it's over.
“I feel ecstatic, wonderful and lots of relief,” Goldsmith said.
Goldsmith had a lot of supporters who came out to the Tippecanoe County building, including Ryan Defore, owner of the gun store Four Guns.
“He would be my pick even just on the gun issue,” Defore said. “He knows that we mainly have a bunch of law-abiding citizens here, wanting to exercise their rights, and he supports that.”
The sheriff has been clear on his support of the recent Indiana law allowing citizens to carry a concealed handgun without a license.
“It’s your Second Amendment right, and I think, right now, the criminals are carrying guns anyway,” he said in a debate with Huber on Sept. 29.
Huber, on the other hand, said the law “very much handicapped” law enforcment’s efforts on the street.
Both candidates stressed the importance of improving mental health services for inmates, which Goldsmith said he had improved since he took office in 2018.
“We had 24 hours of mental health service for the inmates when I came in, and now we have over 80,” he said at the debate. “But at some point, it’s not our responsibility anymore. And I hate to say that, but after they leave the door, it’s hard for us because we have all these other responsibilities.”
Goldsmith’s opponent, Jason Huber, Republican first-time political candidate, said he knew it would be a challenge from the start, but he was still holding out hope until the very end.
“We each had great platforms, and all we could do was let the people vote and decide,” Huber said. “No matter what, I’m proud of my platform and the process it took to get me here.”