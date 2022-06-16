Mayor John Dennis of West Lafayette announced today that he will not be seeking a fifth term as Mayor.
“After 40 years of public service, I have decided to retire as the Mayor of the City of West Lafayette after this term, which ends December 2023,” Dennis said in a news release. “My family time is becoming even more precious, and I want to put that at the forefront of my priorities.”
Dennis has reportedly been diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s.
“I am doing fine, and medication is helping. I am making decisions as I have in the past and as I always have,” Dennis, 63, said in the release.
Dennis was first elected mayor in 2007. Before then, he served in the Lafayette Police Department for 23 years, up to the rank of deputy chief.
“Our city is fortunate to have excellent department heads who are the best in their fields,” Dennis said in the release. “These men and women are excellent public servants and have always been empowered to make decisions and lead their departments.”
Dennis told local journalist Dave Bangert he recently found himself asking Mary, his wife, to repeat what simple errands he was supposed to run.
“It’s not the classic sense of walking in a room and I don’t know why I’m there,” Dennis told Bangert. “It’s more, sometimes, not knowing what day it is, having a little lack of situational awareness. … Initially, we thought it was just stress and work overload.”
He told Bangert the diagnosis came early this spring after more tests.
Dennis was the first Republican mayor of West Lafayette in 28 years, according to previous Exponent reporting. In his first election, he won by just 600 votes out of nearly 4,600.
In his first reelection campaign, Dennis won with more than 70% of the vote. Since then, Dennis has won every election.
“I will continue to lead this outstanding group as mayor. I will continue to be active and fully involved in all city business," he said in Thursday's release. "I love this city, and it has been my greatest honor to serve the citizens of West Lafayette.”
In 2011, Indiana's then-governor, Mitch Daniels, addressed the possibility during a campus visit Dennis' political strengths.
"Governors come in various descriptions, " Daniels said. "Dennis is tested and proven."
Daniels said a successful mayor seems like a good person to look to for governor.
"He has absolutely displayed qualities of a governor," Daniels said then.
In 2019, his most recent re-election campaign, Dennis spoke with an Exponent reporter about what he had accomplished so far.
In 2008, then-candidate Dennis' campaign promises included bringing more focus to small business owners, enhancing relations with the West Lafayette School systems, spending wisely and working with Purdue and its students.
Twelve years later, he said in 2019, the main issues may have changed, but the city’s relationship with Purdue remains on Dennis’ mind.
Dennis said he believes annexing Purdue has significantly improved the city’s relationship with the University.
“There really wasn't a very strong relationship between Purdue and the city of West Lafayette for years,” Dennis said then. “We always bragged about Purdue, we always said, 'Hey, look at our university.' But it wasn't in the city. They plowed their own streets. They cut their own grass. They dealt with their own sanitation issues.”
The annexation of Purdue has increased communication between the city and the University, and Dennis believes this has been key to making sure West Lafayette and Purdue’s priorities are in sync.
“When we first annexed Purdue, you know, one of the old dogs said, ‘You're gonna have a bunch of students running for office.' I'm like, 'Great, bring it,' you know, because that's who we are,” he said.
In addition, Dennis noted that the annexation has increased West Lafayette’s official population count from around 47,000 to almost 90,000. With the upcoming 2020 census, Dennis hopes that this will make the city more competitive in the fight for federal dollars. Federal funding is often used in conjunction with local tax dollars to fund local infrastructure projects such as road construction.
The mayor believes the city has made significant progress with alternative transportation and the trail system.
“When we first got here, 12 years ago, our trail system was unsophisticated,” Dennis said in 2019. “There were a lot of trail spurs, but there wasn't any real connectivity from the north end of town to the south end of town, and east and west connecting with Lafayette. So that was one of our first big pushes.”
Dennis has also made West Lafayette a signatory of the Mayors' Climate Agreement, an agreement by 407 U.S. mayors to uphold the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. In order to implement the agreement, the city is looking at infrastructure changes ranging from wastewater to roads.
“Our biggest contributor to climate change is our wastewater treatment utility,” he said in the previous Exponent interview. "We have the director of our utility getting some baseline assessments, we're looking at things that we can change insofar as putting some of our parts of the plan under cover, so we can capture the gases and we use that to fuel the facility.”
Dennis said the new roundabouts will also reduce emissions by decreasing the amount of time vehicles spend idling. In addition, the mayor has been looking innovative ways to handle trash and recycling, including the possibility of a super incinerator, but many of these solutions are still in the concept stage.
Ultimately, Dennis believes the mayoral position is about public service and working together, regardless of party.
“I run an operation. My business is public service,” Dennis said in the 2019 interview. “Public service is not political. It's apolitical. Everybody's entitled to service. Everybody's entitled to fair treatment. Everybody is entitled to have the ear of their leadership. Everybody needs — at some time or another — needs help.
"And that's how I roll.”