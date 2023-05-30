Standing in front of a mix of veterans in wheelchairs, local politicians and solemn guests was Tim Hilton, his voice shaking as tears filled his eyes.
“What is Memorial Day? The beginning of summer activities and parades?” the former Navy sailor asked behind a podium. “No, it’s not a holiday, but a day of remembrance.”
Behind him were flags representing each branch of the military.
Hilton, the former Tippecanoe County Veterans Council president, was the keynote speaker for the Indiana Veterans’ Home Memorial Day ceremony Monday morning.
He described the battle of Iwo Jima, one of the most well-known battles of World War II because of the picture titled “Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima,” depicting six Marines and Navy Corps members raising a flag on Mount Suribachi.
“Missing from this photo are those thousands of Marines who fought, suffered and died on that island, (which is) impossible for a camera lens to capture,” he said.
Three of the six in the photo died a few days later in combat.
Hilton said Cpl. Ira Hayes, one of the three survivors, died less than 10 years after the battle, alone.
“The cause of death would be alcohol poisoning and overexposure to freezing weather.
“On Memorial Day, it does not matter whether you serve in the military. All of us are united in paying tribute to those that gave their lives in defense of our nation,” he said. “We commemorate those who paid the ultimate sacrifice as well as those who did not die.”
Hilton started the veterans treatment court in Tippecanoe County to rehabilitate veterans through a court-supervised treatment program, providing them with the tools necessary to lead productive lives, according to IVH Superintendent Amy Gibson.
“Remember, an estimated 22 veterans daily commit suicide. In Tippecanoe County, we've lost over 2,000 in American wars,” Hilton said, his voice catching in his throat. “Some of our sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, children.”
The playing of "Taps" and a 21-gun salute outside the building echoed against the walls after Hilton’s speech.
Many audience members came to honor family members.
“(The event) is a neat way to recognize and honor people who serve,” said Stephanie Farmer, an audience member whose father-in-law served in the Army.
Cassandra and William Tweddell came to watch their son post the American flag as part of the Navy sea cadet program.
“We came because we wanted to introduce our kids to the meaning of Memorial Day,” Rachel Williams said, standing with her husband, Greg Williams, and three children.
After the event, self-proclaimed “clothes freak” Indiana Rep. Sheila Klinker, walked out of the IVH covered in red, white and blue, stopping to talk to everyone milling around outside.
“I thought (the event) was wonderful,” she said. “It was short, but very well done, and dramatic to hear some of the life stories.”
Klinker had two brothers who served in the military, one as a Navy medic and the other as a Marine flier. She said the latter was affected by Agent Orange and died at the age of 48.
But Hilton reminded the audience to also honor those sacrificing now.
“When you see a Gold Star family, say a prayer for them. They have suffered the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” Hilton said, “and please say a thank you to all the Blue Star Families. Those are the families that have sons and daughters in harm's way currently around the world.”