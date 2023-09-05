West Lafayette Board of Works and Public Safety approved four road closures in Chauncey for the annual Global Fest.
The portion of Columbia Street and Chauncey Avenue east of the Chauncey Parking Garage will be closed from Sept. 15 until Sept 17.
The street and sidewalk between Chauncey Avenue and Northwestern Avenue and the alley between Northwestern Avenue and North Street will also be closed for the festival between Saturday at 6 a.m until Sunday at 1 a.m..
Wood Street and Salisbury Street to be one way until May 2024
Wood Street between Chauncey Avenue and Salisbury Street, which has been a one-way road due to other construction, will remain one way eastbound until May 13, 2024, according to the memo from the West Lafayette Engineering Department.
The closures are to allow construction for the Verve 2 Student Housing Complex, a new high-rise planned for the Chauncey area.
Salisbury Street will be southbound only at its intersection on Wood Street during the same time.
Wood Street will also be completely closed from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8 to allow for construction.
Budget for West Lafayette housing study approved
The board approved an allocation of $12,000 to RDG Planning & Design, an “interdisciplinary design and planning firm,” according to the company’s website.
Future Mayor, Erin Easter, said the firm would assess areas for West Lafayette to invest in future housing.