For the second time in a week, an Indiana State Trooper foiled an attempted theft of a catalytic converter from an abandoned vehicle along the interstate.
Two men were arrested last Friday when a trooper caught them stealing a catalytic converter from an abandoned vehicle on Interstate 70, according to a state police police release.
Earlier today, ISP detective Chris Hanson was driving south on Interstate 465 near Pendleton Pike when he saw two vehicles stopped on the right shoulder. He noticed one of the vehicles had an orange abandoned vehicle tag and two men were lying on the ground under that SUV, according to the release. Hanson pulled over with the vehicles, and a subsequent investigation revealed an alleged catalytic converter theft was afoot.
Forty-year-old Stefan Hartford of Shelbyville and 31-year-old Jeremy Prater of Flat Rock were arrested on preliminary charges related to the theft, police said.
"The theft of catalytic converters from abandoned vehicles along central Indiana interstates is not uncommon. We would like to remind motorists to only leave your vehicle abandoned if absolutely necessary and return to get it as soon as possible," the release said.
Motorists are encouraged to report suspicious activity around disabled for abandoned vehicles to police.
Rarely do roadside repairs involve the use of any type of saw; if you see someone with a saw approaching a disabled or abandoned vehicle, [police suggest you get a description of the person or vehicle they are driving and report it.