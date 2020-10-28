Almost all social gatherings in Tippecanoe County will be limited to 100 people starting Nov. 4, according to a health officer’s order released Wednesday afternoon.
“New cases are increasing in the county to their highest levels so far,” a press release states, “with an average of 54.3 cases per day from October 16-22 and 67.2 cases in the last five days.”
The order, signed into effect by Tippecanoe County Health Officer Dr. Jeremy Adler, says that local hospitalizations for COVID-19 cases are increasing, and two deaths this week caused by the virus have brought the county’s total death toll to 16.
The order exempts religious services, educational settings and work settings in which people are in the same building but not directly interacting, according to the press release. It also does not regulate retail outlets where shoppers and employees are not in close proximity to each other.
Health department administrator Khala Hochstedler said the numbers in the county are more than double the levels they've steadily hovered near.
"In September the majority of our cases could be attributed to Purdue students or Purdue staff. That is not true anymore," she said. "More than half of these people on a daily basis are not Purdue-affiliated at all."
Hochstedler also said the demographics of coronavirus cases have changed, with cases now appearing in 40- to 50-year-olds, where previously the highest age demographic was 20- to 30-year-olds.
“Evidence continues to point to social gatherings as a significant source of COVID-19 transmission,” the release reads.
With regard to the upcoming Halloween weekend, Hochstedler said she's concerned about holidays in general.
"I'm concerned about Halloween and people having Halloween parties. I'm also concerned about people having birthday parties," she said. "Whether it be Halloween party or birthday party, as a community we're trending the wrong way and we need to try to correct that."
Event organizers will be required to submit plans for gatherings of more than 100 people to the Tippecanoe County Health Department at least a week in advance of the event, and include details of the event's mitigation plans to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
These plans will be reviewed by the TCHD before granting approval for large-scale events.
Hochstedler said if in two weeks the number of cases has steepened, further restrictions may be implemented.
"We're hoping right now that these are the only restrictions that we need to take," she said.