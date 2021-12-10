A West Lafayette man was arrested after he allegedly threatened a juvenile with a knife.
Timothy Dancy, 64, reportedly put the knife against the victim’s forehead following a verbal argument where the victim contacted someone to leave Dancy’s residence on Thursday evening. He pulled the victim by her hair and forced her out of the bathroom, Tippecanoe County Chief Deputy Terry Ruley said.
The victim tried to leave Dancy’s residence, but he stood in front of the door with the knife in his hand and made threatening statements. Eventually, Dancy let the victim leave, and she went to a neighbor’s residence and called the police.
Dancy was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on preliminary charges of intimidation, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal confinement. As of Friday, he is still in the jail, Ruley said.