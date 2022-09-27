Swirling white dresses with bright red accents, feet clicking and clacking across the coarse wooden floor, and the smell of savory food wafting into noses. Tippecanoe’s annual Latino Festival provided visitors with a taste of latino culture and pride this Saturday at Columbian Park.
“I love feeling like I belong. Hearing familiar sounds and smelling familiar foods, all of your senses are brought to life in an event like this ,” President of the Latino Center for Wellness & Education Allison Maldonado-Ruiz said. “I want to repeat (that feeling) for everyone, everyone deserves the chance to experience (their culture).”
The event kicked off with a performance by ballet group Folklórico Mosaicos. The crowd cheered as La Bruja, a song by Mexican singer Eugenia León, introduced) the dancers. The dancers wore large, white dresses that swooshed across the cool breeze.
The rhythm of the music seemed to move down to their feet as each tap was on beat even when the beat became drastically fast. The music did not only move the dancers but even audience members as they began to dance in their chairs. Throughout the performance, the performers seemed to age in reverse as dancers in the children’s group took the mantle starring in their own selection of songs.
“When looking at who we want as food vendors or artesanal vendors and even our entertainment (we) make sure that we have a diverse representation across as many different cultures as we can,” Maldanado-Ruiz said.
Inside several tents, some with flags of countries like Mexico and Peru, were colorful clothes, dolls and tapestries that all had a unique style. On a nearby walkway, there was a large line of people waiting for freshly made carnita tacos.
“Part of the artisanal items we make ourselves, the other we import from Mexican artisans so we can help their craft,” Owner of Artesanías Laus, Isaac Bandala Vendor said in Spanish. “For us it’s a privilege to be able to live in the United States and share our craft.”
Purdue University’s College of Education also had a booth where they hoped to recruit more teachers and students to diversify the College.
“We’re (seeing) more and more cultures in our (communities in) elementary and high schools, but we need more educators to be prepared to deal with those (cultural) differences that our younger generations are going through,” Graduate Recruitment Coordinator of College of Education Abe Zaragoza said. “One of my regrets that I had is not (connecting) with the Latino Cultural Center during my undergrad, as it is a resource to connect with people in the Greater Lafayette area.”
Zaragoza said that he wanted to be a resource to any children that have an interest in college, not just Purdue. He added that he had helped many non-English speaking parents navigate the process of looking for Colleges during the event.
As the afternoon went on, more and more people arrived at the park with many booths now filled with people learning about community organizations.
“Part of our mission is to provide local resources to our community, so we let the experts in those areas do that,” Maldonado-Ruiz said. “(The cultural) educational piece comes through the things we get to show off about our culture.”