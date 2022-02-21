Kristine Barnett will appear on trial on May 19 for allegedly violating her gag order, local journalist Dave Bangert reported.
Kristine and Michael Barnett were indicted on multiple counts of child neglect after allegedly abandoning their adopted daughter, Natalia Barnett, in a Lafayette apartment and moving to Canada. The gag order was put in place to prevent involved parties from discussing details of the case outside the courtroom.
Deputy prosecutor Jackie Starbuck filed a complaint on Tuesday saying Barnett made several Facebook posts between Jan. 8 and Feb. 7 discussing her legal team and her inability to “speak for herself,” according to Bangert.
In one post talking about her legal representation on Jan. 8, Barnett said, “I cannot describe what it is like to not be able to speak for yourself in a situation like this.”
“Rokita can’t silence activists and journalists and simultaneously chair the board to build the first state funded mental institution since 1950,” she said of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.
When the gag order was initially issued on Nov. 14, 2019, Superior Court 2 Judge Steven Meyer said no statements regarding medical, mental health or educational records or the alleged victim’s character or credibility can be made public before the trial, according to previous Exponent reporting.
It was issued after the case garnered attention from national media, including high profile TV appearances.
After a status conference hearing in Tippecanoe Supreme Court on Friday, jury trials for both Michael and Kristine Barnett were set for the charges of neglect. Michael Barnett’s trial is set for Sept. 12, and Kristine’s for Oct. 24.