If you’re planning to put on a firework display of your own this year, you may want to be aware of local laws and safe practices for firework use. Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning to participate in the long standing Independence Day tradition.
When you can use them
In West Lafayette and Lafayette, consumer fireworks, or fireworks independent citizens can buy in stores, are legal to use between June 29 and July 9 each year. On the 4th of July, both cities allow fireworks from 10 a.m. to midnight. All other days in the week around the holiday are limited to use between 5 p.m. and “2 hours after sunset,” according to the West Lafayette and Lafayette websites.
Purdue bans all use of fireworks on campus, according to previous Exponent reporting. Last 4th of July, several people lit fireworks in the parking lot of the Cordova Recreational Sports Center, but were told to leave by Purdue police. Capt. Song w told the Exponent last year that lighting off fireworks on Purdue facilities goes against University policy.
State Law
Fireworks can be purchased only by those 18 or older, and children may possess or use fireworks only when and adult is present, according to Indiana state law.
Individuals can use fireworks only on their own proper; or on the property of someone who has consented to the use of fireworks; or at a special discharge location if local government has designated one, per state law.
Penalties for violating the fireworks law can range from a Class A misdemeanor up to a Class C felony in the case of the reckless or intentional use of fireworks that results in a person’s death, according to Lafayette Fire Department’s website.
Fines of up to $250 can be doled out for violation of these rules, according to the West Lafayette Fire Department’s website.
The Exponent reached out to Purdue Police and West Lafayette police for more information on local firework related crime but did not receive a response by Wednesday afternoon.
Safe practice for firework use
Ernie Hisle, 74, manager of the Mark’s Fireworks in Lafayette, said safety is a priority he stresses when selling fireworks to customers.
“This weekend, make sure that all the fireworks that you have that go up in the air is braced so that nothing will tip (over),” Hisle said. “Even the very smallest, you should put something next to it, or stake it in the ground or lightly duct taping it.”
Hisle said the reason this is an important step is so that explosions that are meant to happen very high in the air do not happen vertically.
One exception to this rule, though, is sold right in his store. Their specialty item, the “Black Widow,” created by Hisle’s son Mark, is meant to tip onto its side to prevent buildup in the tube the fireworks shoot out of, he said. This helps it maintain its height during the whole display.
The LFD website reiterates the importance of safe firework practice and includes some tips like: read all directions, cautions, labels, and warnings on each individual firework item, use only fireworks permitted under the laws of the state and local jurisdiction you’re in and always light fireworks on a hard, flat, and level surface to insure the stability of the items.
“Grass is generally not suitable for any item intended to be used in an upright position,” the LFD says. If lighting fireworks on grass, lay down a flat wooden board for a shooting surface, they suggest.
Where you can buy fireworks
Just about anywhere. Besides Mark’s Fireworks, many local grocery stores like Meijer and Walmart have sections dedicated to consumer fireworks during this time of the year. There are also multiple pop-up tents that sell fireworks during this time of the year.
Due to limited supply from the pandemic and shipping complications that many other firework stores are experiencing, Hisle said that his store may be out of fireworks by the weekend, which would mark the second year in a row they have been closed by July 5.
Firework injury facts from LFD
Sparklers reportedly burn at 1,200 °F. For reference, glass melts at 900 °F, wood burns at 575 °F, cakes bake at 350 °F, water boils at 212 °F.
The highest injury rates for consumer fireworks were for children aged 5 to 9 and 10 to 14, the website says.
Pew Research Foundation reported in 2019 that on average, more than 45,000 people visit U.S. hospital emergency rooms for treatment of injuries on July 4 and 5 – nearly 91,000 in total. This is by far the highest daily numbers in the entire year, the report said, and the largest portion of the injuries were firework related.
Environmental Impact
Indiana American Water, a water utility in Indiana, said it encouraged everyone lighting off fireworks this weekend to keep them away from local water sources to help reduce the amount of contaminants entering Indiana's waterways.
"Recent studies have reportedly shown that many fireworks and the waste they create may contain certain hazardous compounds that can contaminate water supplies and present health concerns," a press release from IAW said.
Suggestions for reducing pollutions given by the department include:
- Immediately cleaning up firework debris since the shells and debris can contain numerous pollutants that, when left on the ground, can transfer the compound into drinking water sources.
- Disposing of malfunctioning fireworks properly-avoid injury by containing any possible ignition of a 'dud' using water in a container to ensure runoff isn't lost into the ground.
- Requesting low-perchlorate fireworks-look for any alternative sources.
- Implementing Disney World's practice of using compressed air to launch fireworks, eliminating the use of gunpowder.
- Go to a public fireworks display where professionals are trained to deal with the potential danger and waste from these displays.